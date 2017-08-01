N.C. Woman Held in Honduras Jail Over 'Can Safe'

Amanda LaRoque, right, with her mother, Barbara Levy. Courtesy Barbara Levy

Then, on Sunday afternoon, Levy got a call from her son-in-law, Brandon LaRoque, who said Amanda had been arrested. Police at the Roatán airport “found this can, shook it, and some stuff came out,” Levy recalled Brandon LaRoque as saying.

Amanda LaRoque was charged with cocaine possession and trafficking, Levy said, and her husband was on his way to Honduras.

In a cellphone video that LaRoque’s friend shot inside the jail where she’s being held — and which her husband later posted on Facebook — LaRoque recounts what happened and says she hadn’t been able go to a hospital, even though a doctor recommended it. Levy said her daughter caught a stomach bug.

“Somebody really needs to help me,” LaRoque says.

Levy said the can was being sent to the Honduran mainland for testing, a process that authorities said could take several days. “Until they get the results,” Levy added, “they’re not going to let her out of jail.”