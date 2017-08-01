Mayor of Gray says, “I just don’t see me doing it for 4 more years”

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Stephen Tingen posted on Facebook that he won’t be running for Mayor again.

Tingen wrote a post on July 30th on his Mayor of Gray Facebook page.

The post reads:

Will I run for re-election?

A lot would have to happen and not happen in my personal and professional life for me to run again… I just don’t see me doing it for 4 more years… I think I’ve played my part and it wasn’t easy or fun… The speed has slowed down in the city and most problems are fixed except the people at the table; that fix is left up to you, the voters… I carry the scars of change these last 4 years, it’s been a fight everyday.. I believe it’s time for me to step aside and help somewhere else.