Fox News Allegedly Made Fake News to Protect Trump

A woman walks past the News Corp. headquarters building displaying posters featuring Fox News Channel personalities. Mary Altaffer / AP

Wheeler, who is African-American, also claims he was discriminated against by Fox because of his race and is seeking unspecified damages.

Wheeler’s lawyer is Douglas Wigdor, who is representing several other

former Fox News workers who have filed lawsuits against the network alleging discrimination, sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

Butowsky, a Dallas-based financial adviser, is also a Fox News contributor. After Rich was murdered in July 2016, in what Washington D.C. police believe was a botched robbery, he urged the Rich family to hire Wheeler and offered to pick up the tab,

according to a spokesman for the Rich family.

But after Wheeler was quoted by Zimmerman saying there was evidence to support the theory that Rich had been in contact with WikiLeaks before his death, the Rich family

distanced itself from the private investigator.

Responding to the Wheeler lawsuit, family spokesman Brad Bauman said in a statement: “While we can’t speak to the evidence that you now have, we are hopeful that this brings an end to what has been the most emotionally difficult time in our lives and an end to the conspiracy theories surrounding our beloved Seth.”

Wheeler also claims in his lawsuit he and Butowsky met with then-White House spokesman Sean Spicer on April 20 “and provided him with a copy of Mr. Wheeler’s investigative notes.”

“Mr. Spicer asked to be kept abreast of developments and, upon information and belief, Butowsky did keep Mr. Spicer abreast of developments.”

Butowsky was also in “regular contact” with White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Department of Justice spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores “regarding his efforts relating to Seth Rich,” the suit states.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted Tuesday they were not involved in the Fox News story about Rich. “The president didn’t have knowledge of this story, the White House didn’t have any involvement in this story and beyond that, it’s ongoing litigation that doesn’t involve anybody in the building and so I’d refer you to the parties that it does,” she said at the daily press briefing.

Reached by telephone, Spicer confirmed he had a “ten-minute” meeting with Butowsky and Wheeler in White House on April 20.

“As I said, Ed has been a longtime supporter of President Trump,” Spicer told NBC News. “They came in and told me about the story they were working on for Fox.”

Spicer also confirmed what he told NPR, which broke the

Wheeler lawsuit story.

“There was no talk about the president’s agenda,” he said. “They were just informing me about the story.”

Huckabee Sanders saw no issue with Spicer taking the meeting. “It doesn’t bother me that the press secretary would take a meeting with someone involved in the media about a story.”

Wheeler in the lawsuit produced a May 14 text from Butowsky in which he said “the president just read the article.”

“He wants the article out immediately,” he allegedly wrote.

Spicer said he did not know if Butowsky had any direct contact with the president.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa also weighed-in on the Wheeler lawsuit.

“If these allegations are true, it is beyond vile that the White House — and possibly even Trump himself — would use the murder of a young man to distract the public’s attention from their chaotic administration and Trump’s ties to Russia,” she said.