Family to Sue After Suicide of 12-Year-Old Daughter

Mallory Grossman, left, with her mother, Dianne Grossman. via GoFundMe

In a self-assessment given last year, Copeland Middle School gave itself an “A” grade of 94 percent for how it dealt with bullying within the school, according to

NBC New York.

However, Grossman alleged the school hasn’t filed a single Harassment, Intimidation & Bullying (HIB) report about Mallory’s tormentors as required by the New Jersey Department of Education.

“New Jersey has some of the strongest laws around bullying, and to this day a report has still not been filed,” Grossman said.

The family plans to file the paperwork declaring their intent to sue this week, and will file the official suit within the next six months.

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Fred Snowflack confirmed to NBC News that prosecutors are actively investigating the case, but declined to comment on the suit.