Enjoy the sun while it is here…

For most of us the last few days have felt great in Middle Georgia with lower humidity and plentiful sunshine, but changes are on the way later this week.  Wednesday will definitely be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the 90’s but the humidity returns overnight and our storm chances increase beginning Wednesday night.

Wednesday:  Partly cloudy with clouds increasing through the day. High: 91
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms late. Low: 71
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms. High: 86
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms, mainly early. Low: 70

–Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves

