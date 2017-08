MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Regina Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels was in this morning to show us this week’s Dog of the Week: Maisy!

Maisy is a lap dog around 9 years-old, and has lots of life left to give! Small breeds can live up to 15 or 16 years if taken care of properly.

If you’d like to adopt Dolly or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels visit their Facebook page.