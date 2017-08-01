DEA Head Tells Agents That Trump Condoned Police Misconduct

Drug Enforcement Administration acting head Chuck Rosenberg is seated before a meeting of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Committee at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP file

“When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over?” Trump said. “Like, don’t hit their head, and they just killed somebody — don’t hit their head, I said, you can take the hand away, okay?”

Rosenberg, a former federal prosecutor who worked as chief of staff to fired FBI director James Comey, said he wrote the memo with “no political, partisan, or personal agenda,” but instead “to offer a strong reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement professionals, adhere.”

He then listed “core values” that he said were “clear and applicable,” including “Rule of Law, Respect and Compassion, Service, Devotion, Integrity, [and] Accountability.”

“This is how we conduct ourselves. This is how we treat those whom we encounter in our work: victims, witnesses, subjects, and defendants. This is who we are.”

He added, “We must earn and keep the public trust and continue to hold ourselves to the very highest standards. Ours is an honorable profession and, so, we will always act honorably.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday that Trump was “making a joke” when he made the remarks, and was trying to express his support for police.

Police officials in major cities across the country criticized the president’s words and expressed worries they could encourage inappropriate use of force.