Coach’s Corner: Jimmy Hughes, Dooly County Bobcats

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dooly County Bobcats finished 2016 with a 6-5 record. That was good enough to reach the first round of the playoffs, where they were defeated 42-0 by Irwin County.

This is the 8th season for head coach Jimmy Hughes, and under him the Bobcats have had seven straight winning seasons.

The school will play in Region 4, Division B along with Crawford County, Hawkinsville, Macon County, Taylor County, and Schley County.

OFFENSE:

Seven starters will be returning for the Bobcats.

This includes 6-6, 324 lbs. OT Travis Glover and QB Bo Lawson, Jr.

DEFENSE:

Only three starters are coming back on defense from 2016.

FIRST GAME: August 18th versus Crisp County.