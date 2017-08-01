Black police worry community relationships being undermined

ATLANTA (AP) – The Trump administration’s tough talk on crime and treatment of suspects is concerning black police officers.

After recent years of high-profile shootings of blacks by police, officers fear efforts to improve the relationship between police and minorities could be derailed.

A major black law enforcement group is set to hear Tuesday from Attorney General Jeff Sessions days after President Donald Trump said police shouldn’t be “nice” to suspects by shielding their heads as they are lowered, handcuffed, into police cars.

The comment, now described by the White House as a joke, angered some police who said it only served to dial back progress they’d made with the people they serve.

Sessions has so far been silent on the president’s remarks, and the Justice Department didn’t immediately say whether he would mention them during the speech.