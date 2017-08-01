Armed Moscow Court Break Try Leaves 3 Alleged Gangsters Dead

Russian police officers and a man stand outside the Moscow Regional Court building outside Moscow after a shooting on August 1, 2017. Sergei Chirikov / EPA

The suspects involved were not identified in the TASS or other media reports. A total of three police and National guard officers were injured, and the two wounded defendants had “gunshot wounds of medium degree of gravity,” a spokesman for Russia’s Ministry of Health told TASS.

Prosecutors said the gang, named by the media as “the Grand Theft Auto gang” due to similarities with the video game, involved 14 men who were placing spikes on roads, forcing the motorists out of their vehicles and shooting them dead, according to the Associated Press.

The suspected ringleader, a native of Uzbekistan, was killed in a gunbattle with the police who came to arrest him in 2014. His brother was among the defendants killed in Tuesday’s gunbattle, the AP reported.

Nine suspected members of the gang have been on trial since last summer, and prosecutors have asked for life sentences. Another four are still at large.

The nine people charged are accused of killing 17 people, TASS reported. The killings happened in the Moscow and Kaluga regions between 2012 and 2014, according to the news agency.

Medics transfer an injured man outside the Moscow regional court building, where three people being taken to trial for robbery and murder were shot dead after they grabbed side-arms from court security officers in an attempt to escape, outside Moscow, Russia on August 1, 2017. Reuters