World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Swiss Alps

Image: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge inaugurated

The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, at 1,621 feet. Valentin Flauraud / EPA

The steel facility offers a stunning panorama of the surrounding Alps, but is only 25 inches wide and its grated surface means it is possible to look down into the Grabengufer ravine below.

The local tourism agency warned that the bridge, officially opened Saturday near the town of Randa, was “for hikers with no fear of heights.”

“The thrill of traversing the precipice is indescribable,” Zermatt Tourism

said in a news release.

The bridge offers stunning views of the 14,783-foot Weisshorn — a mountain slightly taller than the more famous nearby Matterhorn.

