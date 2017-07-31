Van Strikes Los Angeles Diner Crowd, Injuring 9

A van plowed into a crowd of people Sunday afternoon in the Mid-Wilshire area, injuring at least nine people, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. at 5088 West Pico Blvd.

The driver of the white van ran a red light, collided with another vehicle, lost control and jumped a curb, landing on a crowded restaurant patio.

He tried to flee the crash scene, but witnesses stopped him and he was arrested for felony hit and run, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Eight of the nine people injured were taken to the hospital, Stewart said.

One person was in critical condition, three people were in serious condition and four others were in fair condition, she added. All of the victims were expected to survive as of Sunday evening.

The LAPD is running DUI tests on the driver as crash investigators gather information at the scene.