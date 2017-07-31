U.S. Freezes Maduro's Assets, Warns of More Sanctions

Anti-government activists clash with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday. Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP – Getty Images

The direct impact on Maduro isn’t clear, because authorities didn’t reveal what assets he might have under U.S. jurisdiction. But Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, noted, “I expect other countries will follow.”

Nelson, saying the move should be only a first step “to stop Maduro from instituting a Cuban-style regime,” called on the Trump administration to consider cutting off imports of Venezuelan oil.

It took the United States less than 24 hours to respond to Sunday’s elections, which were widely boycotted and condemned by countries around the world.

“We will continue to take strong and swift actions against the architects of authoritarianism in Venezuela, including those who participate in the National Constituent Assembly,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“We encourage governments in the hemisphere and around the world to take strong action to hold accountable those who undermine democracy, deny human rights, bear responsibility for violence and repression, or engage in corrupt practices,” Nauert said.

Mnuchin said Maduro, who succeeded his boss Hugo Chávez when he died in 2013, was “directly responsible for Venezuela’s descent and for the destruction of democracy.”

He said the sanctions emphasize the risk that “enablers of this regime could face.”

There was no immediate statement from Maduro. But last week, after the U.S. Treasury

imposed sanctions on 13 current and former Venezuelan officials in an attempt to stop the elections, he called U.S. leaders “imperialists” and accused Washington of seeking to become “the government of the world.”