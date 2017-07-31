Trial to Begin for Ex-St. Louis Cop Charged With Murder

Former St. Louis police Officer Jason Stockley is charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith after following a car chase in December 2011. KSDK

But Joyce said the only gun found in Smith’s car bore Stockley’s DNA.

Homicide detectives later determined that the shooting was justifiable, although federal and internal affairs investigations continued.

In 2013, the same year Stockley left the department, the Board of Police Commissioners settled a wrongful death suit with Smith’s family for $900,000. In May 2016,

Stockley was charged with first-degree murder; a grand jury indicted him in August.

Citing intense local media coverage, Stockley asked that the location of his trial be changed — a request Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson denied — and he opted to waive his right to a jury trial, court documents said.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Aaron Levinson criticized the move, saying police killings are “of particular interest to the public.” Allowing a judge to rule over such “controversial” cases, he said, “creates a perception amongst the public that police officers accused of crimes get special treatment in our criminal justice system.”

Stockley’s attorney, Neil Bruntrager, didn’t respond to a request for comment Sunday night.