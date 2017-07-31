Sam Shepard, Playwright & Actor, Dead at Age 73

Sam Shepard

Sam Shepard poses in New York in 2011. Charles Sykes / AP file

Born Nov. 5, 1943 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Shepard first made his mark off-Broadway with often-bleak plays about rootless people on the fringes of society.

In 1979, he won the Pulitzer for his play “Buried Child” and a year later he was hailed by New York magazine as the “

greatest American playwright of his generation,” which dubbed his work “quintessentially American.”

But it was Shepard’s acting that made him a familiar figures to millions more Americans. His most recent acting turn was playing the patriarch of a troubled family in the Netflix series “Bloodline.”

He is survived by his writer son Jesse, from his marriage to actress O-Lan Jones, his other son Walker and daughter Hannah, from his 30-year relationship with actress Jessica Lange.

Shepard and Lange met on the set of the movie “Frances” and were a couple until 2009, when they separated.

Sam Shepard;Jessica Lange

