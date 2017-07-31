N.C. Power Outage Hitting Businesses at 'Most Critical Time'

Customers enter the darkened Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe on Hatteras Island, N.C., on July 28. Steve Earley / AP

Because Cooper has declared an emergency, state or federal funds could be made available for businesses, said Karen Brown, president and chief executive of the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce.

“This outage comes at the most critical time” for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, she said. “They’re very seasonal. They’re very much a May-to-September economy, so this is the height of it, and it’s really devastating for them not to have visitors down there spending money and staying in their hotels and eating in their restaurants.”

In the meantime, there’s nothing to do but wait.

“To use the term of the day,” Janet Dawson said from her empty motel, “we are being resilient.”