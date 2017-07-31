Man uses pink gun to rob Macon cell phone store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The MetroPCS store on Brookhaven Road in Macon was robbed Sunday afternoon by a crook carrying a pink handgun.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 2 P.M. the man went into the store, showed his gun, stole cash, and ran away. No one was hurt.

Here’s his description: around 5-feet, ten inches tall; medium build, wearing a black jacket and pants, a white shirt with red letters, and a camouflage bucket/fishing hat.

If you have information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.