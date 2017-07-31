Keeping Organizing: Get those photos scanned

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – So you’ve got boxes and boxes of dusty old photos. Maybe they’re perfectly organized, maybe they’re resting in creaky tubs. Either way, they’re just sitting around in a dark space somewhere, maybe nearly impossible to access. That’s why professional organizer Andi Willis is here to get those 20th century photographs a 21st century digital makeover!

Scanning photos into your computer can do two things: One is to protect your pictures. If severe weather decides to turn your home inside and out, those hard-copies may be gone for good. And second is that you can get those photos back into your life. A digital version can be saved for generations to come.

How to go about scanning? There are several avenues you can head down in that regard. You can hire someone out; send your photographs away to a company that specializes in such a thing and have them converted. Or you can hire a white-glove service like Andi herself to turn those pics into bits and bytes for you.

But if you’re a do-it-yourself type of person, a really good scanner is something you should choose to invest in. Your typical four-in-one scanner/printer isn’t really made to copy photos so you’re going to lose quality. Andi says, “If you’re going to invest time in the process, you might as well do it right!”

Once you’ve got everything on your computer, you can back them up and sleep soundly knowing your memories are protected for years to come!

If you have any suggestions for Andi to feature next on Good Life Organizing, you can email her directly at andi@goodlifeorganizing.net.

And for more suggestions on how to keep your life perfectly organized, you can also visit Andi’s website at www.goodlifeorganizing.net.