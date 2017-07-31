Inmate Remains At-Large After 12 Escape Alabama Jail

Twelve inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail in Alabama, on Sunday night, according to authorities, as a manhunt to recapture them all got underway.

As of Monday morning, 11 inmates had been recaptured, but one inmate — Brady Andrew Kilpatrick — still remained at-large.

Jail staff was performing routine duties inside the facility when they noticed a dozen inmates missing, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Two of the inmates who had escaped are charged with attempted murder. Others had minor charges such as failure to appear.

Kilpatrick, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

The names of the recaptured inmates are: Steven Blake Lamb, 28, of Quinton; Christopher Michael Smith, age 19, of Jasper; Michael Adam McGuff, 30, of Jasper; Larry Inman Jr., 29, of Parrish; Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, of Jasper; Johnny Richard Hunter, 26, of Jasper; Christopher Cole Spain, 18, of Jasper; Kristopher Keith Secrest, 20, of Oakman; Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, 21, of Parrish; Timothy Chaz Cooper, 28, of Cordova; Steven Sanford Hartley, 27, of Hoover.

Police urged local residents “stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting” as the manhunt for the escapees continued through the night. Jasper Police Department, which is in Walker County, joined in the search efforts Sunday night to recapture the escapees.

It was not immediately clear how the 12 inmates broke free, and officials said an investigation has been launched to discover how the inmates were able to escape from the facility.

The Walker County Jail has the capacity for a total of 250 inmates, according to its website. It has 31 beds in its maximum security unit and 35 beds in its minimum security unit. It was not immediately clear how many staff members work at the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would offer a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of the last inmate.