Immigrant Military Recruits Wait in Limbo As Defense Program's Future Unclear

“It is tough … [but] I don’t have any choice, I have to go to school to finish my major, and if I [drop] out I will be illegal and fall out of my F-1 status, which I am trying really hard to [keep],” he told NBC News in an email. “It is very hard and tough, but you just have to be very patient and hope that everything will be OK.”

Zhao currently watches every penny she spends and doesn’t have a budget for entertainment, social outings, or clothing, she said.

Because she cannot get a job, travel, or attend school without a visa, she is unable to contribute to her community in the capacity she had envisioned.

“While all my other friends and colleagues are moving forward professionally or academically in their lives, I feel useless to society, doing nothing but rotting away,” Zhao said.

But despite the current state of the program, Zhao still hopes to be able to serve in the Army.

“I anxiously await the opportunity to fulfill my military obligations and be a contributing member to American society, so I sincerely look forward to seeing this MAVNI ‘Catch 22’ situation resolved,” she said.

