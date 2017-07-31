Teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia teenager who collapsed during club soccer practice has died.

News outlets report 16-year-old Michael Jones was practicing with youth club Atlanta Fire United at Windermere Park in Forsyth County on Saturday, when he collapsed. Officials say he suffered cardiac arrest.

Jones was a rising junior at Parkview High School and had recently joined the soccer club. Parkview boys soccer coach Dan Klinect says a club coach told him Jones had a strange expression on his face before his collapse.

Atlanta Fire United coach Mirza Mustafic performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. It’s unclear if Jones had any prior history of heart conditions. Klinect described Jones as a student with captain material and “tremendous as a student, player and as a person.” Gwinnett County Schools will provide grief counselors.