Coach’s Corner: Chris Robinson of the East Laurens Falcons

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a mark of 1-9 for 2016, the East Laurens Falcons will be looking to get back on track as the new season approaches. The school hasn’t had a winning season since 2012.

The Falcons will play in Region 3-2A along with Bleckley County, Dodge County, Dublin, Northeast, Southwest, and Washington County.

This will be head coach Chris Robinson’s 2nd season.

OFFENSE:

  • The Falcons will be returning eight starters.
  • That includes quarterback Jon Eric Senn and FB Bryce Robinson.

DEFENSE:

  • There will be six starters back on defense.
  • Bryce Robinson will double-up and play LB on the D-line.
  • Other players include Peyton Brinson, Eriq Cooper, Travis Bell, Terell Coney, and Christian Brantley.

FIRST GAME: August 19th versus Toombs County at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium.

