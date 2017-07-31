Chaotic Venezuela Holds Key Election But Millions Stay Home

An anti-government activist shows an ID card and two 9mm bullets seized from an alleged government infiltrator during a protest in Caracas against elections Sunday in Venezuela. Juan Barreto / AFP – Getty Images

The new National Constituent Assembly is due to meet within 72 hours of the results having been being certified.

“The constituent assembly will start its work right away,” Diosdado Cabello, deputy head of the Socialist Party, told a post-election rally in Caracas that featured singers, dancers and wound up after midnight in the announcement of the official vote count.

Opponents say the assembly would allow Maduro to dissolve the opposition-led Congress, delay elections and rewrite the rules so his ruling Socialist Party can remain in power.

Colombia, Argentina, Panama and Peru have said they won’t recognize the results, leaving Venezuela with few allies — chief among them Cuba, Russia and China.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has promised broader economic sanctions that could be announced as early as Monday. The administration had already targeted the assets of 13 Socialist Party leaders last week; options for new sanctions include more action against individuals or an embargo against Venezuelan oil, which could crush the country’s already crippled economy.

Related:

U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Venezuela to Stop Rewrite of Constitution

It is the economic crisis that is fueling the outrage in what once was the wealthiest nation in Latin America.

Venezuela and its 30 million people sit on the largest oil reserves in the world. But mismanagement and corruption after 20 years of socialist rule have left the country in a deep recession aggravated by triple-digit inflation. And extreme shortages of food and medicine have fueled malnutrition and health problems.

When the opposition organized an unofficial referendum earlier this month, more than 7 million voters rejected Maduro’s plan for a new assembly and backed early presidential elections.

Follow NBC News Latino on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.