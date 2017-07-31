Body Found in River Could Be Missing Treasure Hunter

31-year-old Eric Ashby, who has been missing since June 28. KOAA

On Friday, one month after his disappearance, Fremont Police

found human remains in the Arkansas River east of Florence, Colorado. The remains have not yet been identified, but the body was found 10 to 15 miles downstream from where the raft overturned. Fremont Police said Ashby is the only person who is known to have gone missing in the river.

“In discussion with parks officers and to my knowledge, no one is looking for any other missing persons that I’m aware of associated especially to the river,” Sheriff James Beicker of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

told NBC affiliate KOAA.

If the victim is positively identified as Ashby, this will mark the third life claimed by a treasure hunt that authorities have actively discouraged people from taking part in.

Body Found After Pastor Searching for Famed ‘Fenn Treasure’ Goes Missing

Last month, the body of Colorado pastor Paris Wallace was found in New Mexico after the 52-year-old went missing on the hunt for the treasure. The discovery prompted New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas to

ask Forrest Fenn to call off the hunt.

“People start to make decisions that aren’t based in good sound judgment when it comes to money,” Kassetas said.

Linda Bilyeu, whose ex-husband Randy, 54, died on the same treasure hunt in January 2016, shared the police’s concerns. She called the hunt “ludicrous, out of control, dangerous” and said it “should be stopped.”

Even park rangers in Yellowstone National Park have urged Fenn treasure hunters to stay away, citing concerns for treasure-seekers’ safety and the park’s wellbeing.

Fenn, the art dealer who claims to have hidden the $2 million treasure, seemed against the idea of calling it off.

“If someone drowns in the swimming pool we shouldn’t drain the pool,” he wrote in an

email to the New York Times, “we should teach people to swim.”

Now, Fenn shares his condolences to the Ashby family and urges other hunters to practice caution, but still shares no plans of calling off the hunt.

“This thing is taking a toll on me,” he added in an email to NBC News.