Bibb teachers touch up classrooms ahead of first day of school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Teachers put the last touches on their classrooms ahead of the first day of school in Bibb County Monday.

Courtney Brown is starting her second year at Burdell-Hunt Magnet Elementary School. She took Thursday to run through her checklist.

“Do I have my supplies ready to go, do I have my copies ran off for tomorrow, do I have my rules and expectations posted?” Brown asked herself.

At the top of Brown’s checklist though, is the comfort of her third-grade classroom.

“I want it to be warm and inviting,” Brown said. “I want the students to feel partially like they’re at home when they walk in.”

To make it feel like home, Brown is trying something new – flexible seating.

“The research says that students learn better when they’re comfortable so I wanted to give the options for students to sit in a different seat,” Brown explained. “So I’ve got butterfly chairs, yoga balls, camp chairs, saucer chairs, floor pillows, yoga mats.”

A unique idea that adds some excitement to the upcoming year. And the principal of Burdell-Hunt is on board.

“If a teacher needs to set up their room a certain way, I give them the autonomy to do that,” the school’s principal, Tanya Allen said.

The first day for Bibb County schools is August 1. Students should report to their homeroom around 8 p.m.

If you have questions or for more information, visit the school district’s website: https://www.bcsdk12.net/bibbcsd