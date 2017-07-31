Bibb Co. parents hit the store for last minute school supplies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are trading in their sunglasses and swimsuits for paper and pencils this week. Bibb County starts on Tuesday, which means many parents and students are waiting until the last minute to go school supply shopping.

“It’s been a little flurry of everybody getting what the needs that they need for their students and for their children,” said Staples general manger, Michael Threet.

JoAnn Wyche is one of many who waited until the day before school to grab supplies, but she’s making sure her two grandchildren are prepared.

“We’re getting some of everything,” said Wyche. “They need some of everything. The list is long for both of them.”

Most stores like Staples get ready for the back to school rush, so employees re-arrange the stores to make it easier for parents to grab the supplies they need and head out the door.

“We stock up,” said Threet. “We actually have everything centered in the middle of the store with specials. We keep it stocked. We ensure everything is in place for an easy shopping experience.”

An experience Bethany Jackson is sharing with her older sister, as she gets ready for her first day of high school. She’s not only preparing with supplies, but for a schedule change.

“Middle school, started at nine, so now I got to wake up earlier, like 6 o’clock,” said Jackson.

Darlene Johnson took her neighbor to shopping to make sure he’s not left behind.

“I think it’s vital because when you don’t have your supplies it kinda puts you behind and then you’re trying to play catch up,” said Johnson. “I just wanted him to start the year with his best foot forward.”

Staples in Macon and Warner Robins have extended its hours. It will close at 10 PM instead of 9 PM Monday 6/31 through Friday 8/4.