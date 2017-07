Should be a nice start to the school year across Middle GA! Plenty of sunshine on the way for the area with lower humidity at least for Tuesday. Expect temperatures to climb into the lower 90’s by the afternoon with an easterly breeze around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs around 90

Tuesday Night: Clear and mild. Low around 65

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and warm. Highs around 89.

Wednesday Night: Mostly Cloudy and mild. Low around 71.

–Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves