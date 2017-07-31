Alexander IV Elementary to become senior living facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of Macon’s Fading Five buildings is going to become a senior living facility.

Dover Development Corporation, of Tennessee will rehab Alexander IV Elementary School, which has been vacant for several years.

“To find a developer especially from out of town who hasn’t worked in Macon yet, to recruit them to our community we just think is an exciting day because that’s another developer, another player, another investor coming into our community,” Historic Macon’s Executive Director Ethiel Garlington said.

According to Historic Macon, the project will result in a total investment of $8.8 million. The new facility will have 60 units for seniors and create 30 jobs.

Construction will begin in early 2018.

Historic Macon will release 2017’s Fading Five list in late August.