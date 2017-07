WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- 34-year old Benjamin Rolph was killed Friday night when his motorcycle collided with a car on Watson Boulevard at Highway 41.

Investigators believe the Rolph’s motorcycle ran a red light, just after 10 P.M. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Warner Robins Police at 478-293-1048.