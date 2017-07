(CNN) Just 10 days on the job and he’s already out.

President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director.

His abrupt removal comes just 10 days after he was hired to replace former press secretary Sean Spicer.

On Friday, Trump got rid of his chief of staff Reince Priebus and replaced him with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Kelly wanted Scaramucci removed because he did not think he was disciplined and had burned his credibility.