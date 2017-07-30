World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis Is Sweeping Yemen

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image:Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak

An open-air sewage channel is seen, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen Khaled Abdullah / Reuters

“It is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world,” Anas Shahari, Save the Children’s media officer in Yemen, told NBC News from Sanaa, Yemen’s beleaguered capital city.

“Cholera is just getting everyone. I see very poor people with very limited income coming to our clinics and seeking treatment from cholera. They are in terrible condition and they need all help we can provide. Not only for treatment. They also ask for water, and a little money to go back to their homes.”

Since October 2016, cholera has infected 400,000 people and killed almost 2,000.

In Kenya, the situation is similar, with children regularly dying of malnutrition, according to Erin Taylor, Save the Children’s media director.

“We are seeing families having to make the choice of bringing the healthier child in for health screenings and malnutrition screenings and some of the weaker and sicker ones are at home and don’t make it to our centers before they die,” she said.

While aid has dried up and starvation looms, relief workers have been moved by the decency of people, even some of those in the greatest need.

“I met one woman who was traveling with 11 children, four of them were hers, three were her brother’s. Her brother was slaughtered in front of her, and she also brought four children of other relatives. Three of the children were severely malnourished,” recounted Heather Higgenbottom, chief operating officer of CARE.

She was alone because her husband had been killed. In South Sudan, 86 percent of all refugees fleeing are women and children because the men have either been killed or are involved in the fighting.

Image:Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Stage Fire at Spanish Festival Forces 22,000 to Flee
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S. Bombers Fly Over South Korea After North's ICBM Test
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Celebrated Photo Editor John Morris Dies at 100
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»