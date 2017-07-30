What Happens to Foreign Human Trafficking Victims in the U.S.?

Indira Karimova, pictured at her home in Texas, wearing a dress she wore when she was a practicing Muslim. Elizabeth Lavin / for NBC News

Dottie Laster, executive director of the Heidi Search Center, said the requirements for the T visas are fairly easy to meet, but often without the proper resources, trafficking survivors fall through the cracks.

“Even as late as 2010, there were less than 2,000 that have been granted ever,” Laster said.

However, some experts say since the law was passed in 2000, between 7,000 to 9,000 have been granted.

From Rescue to Residency

The process of gaining a T visa is dependent upon a decision by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to Paoletti.

After a person is identified through a law enforcement agency, the State Department, a social service or another means such as legal aid, the victim begins the path to their T visa.

To obtain the visa, a person must have been trafficked into the United States, American Samoa, or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, comply with law enforcement requests, and prove they would face danger if they were removed from the United States.

They also have to prove they are admissible to the United States.

An applicant can be inadmissible for various reasons, such as a criminal act, illegal entrance into the country, or document fraud — among other examples. If this is the case, the applicant must file a waiver to continue the process of obtaining a T visa.

USCIS requires four items for a T visa application: an I-914 Form, which is the formal visa application, three passport-sized photos, a personal statement describing how the applicant was trafficked, and any supporting evidence or documents the applicant can provide.

Paoletti said depending on the methodology of the trafficking, the Department of Justice might ask the victim be a witness in the prosecution of an alleged trafficker. In other cases, the victim or the person who represents them might get in touch with law enforcement in order to prove they survived trafficking, Paoletti said.

Even if a law enforcement agency declines to get involved with a case, making contact can suffice as proven cooperation, Paoletti and Laster said. Paoletti added that sometimes a psychological evaluation is performed.

The completed packet is then submitted to USCIS.

There are no meetings with officials, and no court hearings, according to Paoletti. The decision comes down to the USCIS and the paperwork submitted to the agency, she said. The victim will only need to appear in court if law enforcement has asked them to participate as a witness in prosecution against a trafficker.

If approved by USCIS, the T visa, which lasts for two years before the naturalization process begins, will be granted.

The process can be overwhelming, especially for victims trying to recover from the trauma they’ve suffered while simultaneously adjusting to life in America.

Finding Freedom in the United States

Soon after the protective order was issued against Karimova’s husband, she and her children spent the next five months living with Laster, who would go on to advocate for Karimova’s T visa.

Related:

China Named One of the Worst Countries for Trafficking

Karimova, who is now 30, is also working with Laster to get her green card.

Indira Karimova, pictured at the University of Texas at Tyler where she is currently pursuing a degree. Elizabeth Lavin / for NBC News

Karimova still lives in Tyler with her daughters, and attributes her success to the support she’s been given by her church, Green Acres Baptist, her faith and Laster.

After Laster helped her obtain her T visa, Karimova graduated magna cum laude from Tyler Junior College and is now attending the University of Texas at Tyler where she is studying accounting.

She hopes to go on to study law and help other women like herself re-build their lives.

“I want to help those ladies and tell them that they can do it. They live in this wonderful amazing country where every individual is protected,” Karimova said.