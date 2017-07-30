Venezuelans Vote After Months of Violent Protests

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MIAMI — Venezuelans began voting Sunday on President Nicolás Maduro’s controversial plans for a powerful new Constituent Assembly that critics call a plan to consolidate power and create a dictatorship, as clashes with security forces turned deadly and officials confirmed the killing of a candidate over the weekend.

Maduro says the 545-member assembly, which will have the power to rewrite the constitution and dissolve state institutions, will bring peace to the struggling country.

However, many fear the move will deepen Venezuela’s crisis and prompt more violence. And despite a government ban on protests until Tuesday, there were clashes between the opposition and the authorities in the nation’s capital, Caracas.

Authorities told Reuters that seven people were killed during the unrest, but the opposition said it was about a dozen people.

Protesters blocked roads and clashed with security forces on Sunday, Reuters reported, as opposition-party sympathizers erected barricades across roads. One witness told Reuters that an explosion injured a group of police officers during a protest.

By Sunday afternoon, it appeared many Venezuelans had broadly boycotted the election, with opposition parties leaving streets deserted and polling stations largely empty, according to Reuters. The opposition said participation was a mere 7 percent by mid-afternoon, Reuters reported.

Authorities had previously confirmed there were three deaths over the weekend, including the killing of a candidate for the assembly during a robbery, while the opposition party put the total death toll in Saturday’s protests at much higher, according to Reuters.

Maduro cast his vote around 6 a.m. Sunday with little fanfare.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, tweeted Sunday afternoon that the “sham election” was “another step toward dictatorship.”

“We won’t accept an illegit govt. The Venezuelan ppl & democracy will prevail,” she said in the tweet.

Caracas resident Gabriel Viloria said by telephone he is planning to protest Sunday like he has since the demonstrations began in April. “I am not scared. I’m more afraid of losing my country,” the civil engineer said. “There is no money and the cost of living gets more expensive by the day.”

Sunday’s election has been broadly condemned by countries around the world who say it will weaken democracy. The Constituent Assembly would have the power to shut down the existing opposition-led legislature.

Related: U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Venezuela to Stop Constitution Rewrite

Some point out that Venezuelan law and institutions have been profoundly weakened. Frank Mora is a former Pentagon official in the Obama administration who heads Florida International University’s Latin American and Caribbean Center. He said the assembly “does not really constitutionally or politically mark a point of no return, because I believe that happened a long time ago.”

Image: People walk through a barricade after a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
All Power Cut, Thousands Flee N.C. Outer Banks Islands
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
All Power Cut, Thousands Flee N.C. Outer Banks Islands
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Australian PM Says Plot to Bring Down Plane Disrupted
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»