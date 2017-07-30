U.S., Allies Fly Bombers, Fighter Jets in Display of Force Against North Korea

By:
Submitted:

Image: An undated file photo of a THAAD interceptor, provided by the Missile Defense Agency.

An undated file photo of a THAAD interceptor, provided by the Missile Defense Agency. Handout / Reuters

Sunday’s joint mission also follows the U.S.’s Saturday test of its

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in Alaska, which successfully detected, tracked and intercepted a ballistic missile launched over the Pacific Ocean by the U.S. Air Force.

U.S. Conducts ‘Successful’ Test of THAAD Defense System With Ballistic Missile

“North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” said Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander. “Diplomacy remains the lead. However, we have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario.”

“If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing,” O’Shaughnessy said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to express his frustration with China’s inability to contain North Korea.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also called on China and Russia to aid in the “peaceful denuclearization” of the North in a

statement released on Friday, following the country’s ICBM launch.

“As the principal economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development program, China and Russia bear unique and special responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global stability,” the statement read.

North Korea: U.S. Mainland ‘Within Our Target Range’ for Missiles

The United States often sends powerful warplanes in times of heightened tensions with North Korea. B-1 bombers have been sent to South Korea for flyovers several times this year in response to the North’s missile tests, and also

following the death of a U.S. college student last month after he was released by North Korea in a coma.

Image: This July 28, 2017 picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 29, 2017 shows North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasong-14 being launched at an undisclosed place in North Korea.

