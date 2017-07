An LGBTQ center is shown, on fire, as emergency service crews investigate for arson, July 30, 2017, Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix Fire Department

Youth center officials say Beach was a participant in their program, but aged out of eligibility when he turned 25.

The one.n.ten center serves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth ages 14 to 24.

It lost electronic equipment, food, camping equipment and other items in the fire.

Follow

NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram