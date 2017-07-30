Putin Ordering 755 American Diplomats Out of Russia

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Russian president Vladimir Putin announced Sunday that he was ordering 755 American diplomats out of that country.

In an interview with the state-owned broadcaster Russia 24, Putin said the move was in response to “illegal restrictions” imposed on the country by the United States. Putin claims that there are over a “thousand” American diplomatic employees in Russia, but “755 will have to cease their activities in the Russian Federation.”

The Senate passed a new round of sanctions on Thursday aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering on the United States’ presidential election, among other things.

A U.S. State Department official declined to comment Putin’s annoucement, telling NBC News: “It is our policy to not comment on the number of individuals serving at our missions abroad.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S., Allies Fly Bombers, Fighter Jets in Display of Force Against North Korea
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
What Happens to Foreign Human Trafficking Victims in the U.S.?
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Conway Won't Say If She and Scaramucci Report to New Chief of Staff
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»