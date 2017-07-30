Police Rule out Terrorism in Germany Nightclub Shooting

Police near Club Grey in the southern German town of Konstanz. FELIX KASTLE / AFP – Getty Images

The 34-year-old opened fire in the club in the early hours of Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others. He died in hospital of injuries suffered in a gunfight with police outside the venue. One policeman was also injured.

Police said the gunman had lived in Germany for a number of years and was not an asylum seeker. They added that a dispute among criminals may have led to the shooting in an industrial area of the city.

Police special forces were deployed in the city in the aftermath of the shooting as it was not clear if the suspect had acted alone or had accomplices.

On Friday, a failed asylum seeker killed one person and injured six others in the northern city of Hamburg. Officials said he was an Islamist known to security forces and he was psychologically unstable.