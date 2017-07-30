Conway Won't Say If She and Scaramucci Report to New Chief of Staff

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway walks back to the West Wing of the White House on Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

Conway also avoided the question on Friday, saying on Fox News, “That’s just a pecking order question I think is beside the point and here’s why, we all serve the president and this country.”

President Donald Trump on Friday removed Preibus from the role and tapped Homeland Security Secretary Kelly for the job. The retired four-star Marine general starts his new job on Monday.

When asked about whether Trump, who has been publicly expressing disappointment against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is considering appointing Sessions as Homeland Security chief in Kelly’s absence, Conway said she would not comment on that.

“That’s a personnel question that only the president can answer,” she said, later adding, “I won’t comment on that but I will tell you that the president has expressed frustration about the recusal, so much has flowed from that recusal, and so much of President Trump’s agenda flows from the Department of Justice.”

Conway said she would hold her first meeting with Kelly on Monday.

She added that, in his new role, Kelly would also be working with leaders on Capitol Hill, where she said the president’s legislative agenda “has stalled.”

The GOP failed to pass

a series of measures aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare this week, but Trump has vowed to fight on, tweeting on Sunday, “Don’t give up Republican Senators, the World is watching.”