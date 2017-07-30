All Power Cut, Thousands Flee N.C. Outer Banks

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

IMAGE: Severed N.C. power cable

North Carolina Transportation Secretary James Trogdon and local officials survey damage to an electrical line near the Bonner Bridge to the Hatteras Island on Saturday. North Carolina Transportation Department

One of the cables was completely severed, and the two others were “compromised,” the cooperative said.

Since then, about 70,000 visitors and vacationers have evacuated under two mandatory orders issued by Gov. Roy Cooper. Most were able to drive off Hatteras Island, which is served by the only major bridge to the islands, while the rest have slowly made their way off Ocracoke and smaller islands south of the inlet by ferry.

There’s no telling how long they’ll have to stay away. Laura Ertle, a spokeswoman for the electric co-op,

told NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh that repairs would take anywhere from a minimum of “several days” to as long as “several weeks,” depending on the availability of materials.

“Once they get here and put eyes on it, then we’ll have a really better sense of what we’re looking at in terms of repair time,” Ertle said.

While the mandatory orders didn’t apply to the few thousand year-round residents of the islands, who can rely on generators, business and government officials lamented the loss of tens of thousands of vacationers at the height of the summer tourist season.

“We realize people are disappointed. They brought a lot of stuff here. They’re packing up and moving out,” Dorothy Hester, a spokeswoman for Dare County,

told NBC affiliate WITN of Washington. “While disappointed, they’re going to make their way home.”

Lisa Sturgill, general manager of the Cape Hatteras Motel in Buxton, said, “It’s like having a hurricane without the bad weather.

“All of our rooms are empty,” Sturgill, who said she’d had to refund all of the motel’s reservations,

told WRAL. “But it’s just another storm. We’ll get through it like we always do.”

Image: Evacuation of N.C. Outer Banks

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Court Rules FAA Must Rethink Airline Seat Size Rules
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Son of Nashville Mayor Dies of Drug Overdose
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Putin Ordering 755 American Diplomats Out of Russia
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»