Who are the Two Women GOP Senators Who Sank Trumpcare?

In 1996, she returned to the campaign trail to run for the seat Republican Sen. William Cohen vacated to serve as Secretary of Defense under President Bill Clinton. Collins had worked for Cohen in the Senate for 12 years and, with his endorsement, won the seat by five points. She won again in 2002, 2008 and 2014 with increasing margins.

Largely considered a moderate — the

American Conservative Union gave her a 44.85 percent conservative lifetime rating — Collins isn’t always a dependable vote for her GOP colleagues.

She also has thumbed her nose at Trump more than once, most recently during the

live microphone incident, which also caught her disparaging Trump’s handling of the budget — she called it “incredibly irresponsible.”

Health care is only the latest time she’s turned against the Republican tide, but she claims it’s for good reason.

Collins applauded the ACA for providing health insurance to millions of Americans for the first time, but she quickly noted that many have also faced “skyrocketing premiums and unaffordable deductibles coupled with mandates that give them few, if any, choices.”

The problems didn’t stop there, but Collins said she was more concerned with finding solutions.

“These problems require a bipartisan solution,” Collins said in a statement on Friday. “The Democrats made a big mistake when they passed the ACA without a single Republican vote. I don’t want to see Republicans make the same mistake.” McCain cited similar reasoning in his opposition.

Collins explained each of her votes against Republican plans, consistently citing the CBO scores that said the legislation would result in tens of millions of Americans losing their health care coverage.

But that wasn’t her only reason. She noted that the GOP wanted to pull funding from Planned Parenthood, an act she called “misguided” because the organization provides women with “family planning, cancer screening, and basic preventive health care services” and relieved the load of small clinics and community health centers.

Collins also noted that none of the federal funding that goes to Planned Parenthood pays for abortion except for cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is at risk. She claimed the bill would only interfere in a woman’s ability to choose her health care provider.

Collins said that solutions can still be found, particularly if Republicans and Democrats work together in the Senate. A

group of senators, which includes Murkowski and Collins, are already working toward that end.

“Neither party has a monopoly on good ideas,” Collins concluded, “and we must work together to put together a bipartisan bill that fixes the flaws in the ACA and works for all Americans.”