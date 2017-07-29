Venezuela Braces for Sunday's Controversial Vote to Rewrite Constitution

People walk through a barricade after a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 29, 2017. UESLEI MARCELINO / Reuters

But for many Venezuelans in the country and abroad, rewriting the current constitution would be a big turning point in Maduro’s consolidation of power. A few weeks ago Venezuelans at home and around the world cast thousands of “no” votes in a non-binding referendum organized by the opposition, to clearly say no to a constitutional rewrite.

The OPEC nation is struggling with a steep recession and triple-digit inflation. Extreme shortages of food and medicine have fueled malnutrition and health problems. Near daily anti-government protests have been raging with Venezuelans demanding an end to nearly two decades of socialist rule. Over 100 people have died since the protests began in April.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke to opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who is under house arrest in Venezuela. According to a statement released by the vice president’s office, Pence reiterated the administration’s pledge that if Maduro imposes its Constituent Assembly, the U.S. “will respond with strong and swift economic sanctions.”

However, Mora feels sanctions of this nature are only about expressing frustration, discontent, or opposition to the state. “I don’t want to underestimate the power of that symbolism but we should not expect that that’s somehow going to change the behavior of the regime, or individuals of the regime, who now feel they have no other option than to hunker down,” he cautioned.

The U.S. has already sanctioned a group of Socialist Party officials. The family members of employees at the U.S. embassy in Venezuela were ordered to leave the country on Thursday.

Federica Davila, a member of the student volunteer group Cruz Verde or Green Cross, that provide first aid to wounded protesters on the street, is gearing up for Sunday’s protests despite the ban.

She said she is not afraid of a potential escalation in violence. “El miedo ha pasado a segundo plano,” she said. Fear for her safety, she said, is now a secondary issue.

