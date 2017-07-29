Rare Nor'easter-Like Storm Sparks Flooding, Rescues

Flooding in Mannington, West Virginia, on July 29, 2017. Courtesy of Terry McLain

Hamilton said when the first rescue team arrived, their canoe overturned and they had to swim to her house. Eventually, both Hamilton and her daughter were rescued in a motorized boat.

“Our house was flooded about five feet downstairs and upset furniture and ruined everything,” she said.

On Friday, more than four inches of rain fell in Maryland, Virginia, southern New Jersey and Washington, D.C., according to The Weather Channel, leaving vehicles trapped in high water and some roads impassable.

In the nation’s capital, flood waters swept through Rock Creek Park, half-submerging a playground, downing heavy tree branches and transforming the creek that runs through the popular outdoor space into a gushing river.

About 9 million people across northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., remained under a flash flood watch through early Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere on the East Coast, North Carolina’s Outer Banks continued to see mandatory evacuations Saturday — amid heavy thunderstorms moving in during the afternoon — after a construction crew accidentally cut out electricity this week to tens of thousands of residents and summer visitors.

Officials

told The Weather Channel that it could potentially take weeks to restore power to Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper pressed utility officials on Saturday to expedite repairs to the power lines. In a statement on the outages, Cooper said portable generators had been sent to the islands to provide electricity for public safety, water and sewage services, but would only give limited power for residents.

On Ocracoke, only residents with proof were being permitted to remain on the island. Nonresidents were ordered off.

About 50,000 nonresidents to Hatteras were similarly evacuated, including from rental homes and hotels. Homeowners were being allowed to stay with proof of residency.