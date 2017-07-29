Rare Nor'easter-Like Storm Causes Major Flooding

Flooding in Ocean City, New Jersey.

At least a third of Marion County, just south of the Pennsylvania border, is under water, said Chris McIntire, the county’s homeland security director. He added that the heavy rains began in the early hours of Saturday and more than 40 swift-water rescues occurred overnight.

On Friday, more than four inches of rain fell in Maryland, Virginia, southern New Jersey and Washington, D.C., according to The Weather Channel, leaving vehicles trapped in high water and some roads to be impassable.

In the nation’s capital, flood waters swept through Rock Creek Park, half-submerging a playground, downing heavy tree branches and transforming the creek that runs through the popular outdoor space into a gushing river.

About 9 million people across northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., remained under a flash flood watch through early Saturday afternoon.