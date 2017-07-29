Flood Warnings After Torrential Rain Slams Mid-Atlantic

Flood warnings and flash flood warnings are in effect for Washington, D.C., and parts of Maryland and Virginia as heavy rain continues to pour over the region.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Howard, Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia, until 2:45 a.m.

A flood warning is in effect for D.C.; northwestern Prince George’s and east central Fairfax counties; and the city of Alexandria until 6 a.m.

The Washington Nationals said their Friday evening game against the Colorado Rockies is postponed until Sunday, when it will be part of a split doubleheader. The regularly scheduled game will be at 1:35 p.m., and the make-up game will be at 7:05 p.m.

The Washington Mystics had to postpone thier game because of a roof leak at the Verizon Center. The team said all tickets to Friday’s game would be good for the make up game or any future game of the ticket holder’s choosing.

Storm Team4 declared Friday and Saturday Weather Alert Days.

Several inches of rain already had fallen in parts of the area by Friday afternoon. Many streets flooded, and water poured through the ceiling of the Capitol South Metro station.

A Metro representative said the leak lasted for a few minutes, the station manager blocked off the area and crews are looking into the cause of the problem.

Parts of Gaithersburg got more than 4 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. Parts of Vienna got more than 2 inches.

Overall, the region could get 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon, with 4 or more inches possible in some areas, Storm Team4 says.

Drivers are strongly advised not to attempt to drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Areas under flash flood watch through Saturday afternoon include D.C.; Anne Arundel, Calvert, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Water covered Veirs Mill Road in Kensington, Maryland, and drivers had to slow down for standing water, Darcy Spencer reported.

On Dalewood Drive, Spencer saw men pushing a car that flooded and got stuck in high water.

Flooding forced officials to close some roads in the region, including Sligo Creek Parkway and Beach Drive.

A creek overflowed at the Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, Maryland, where campers were participating in Creek Week. The Nature Center closed because of the weather.

See all locations under weather alerts here.

The temperature Friday will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain is expected to continue into the night.

Heavy rainfall brings could cause flooding in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage, the National Weather Service said.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid 70s. It looks like rain will continue on and off and Saturday.

There could be some lingering morning showers Sunday. By the afternoon, the weather will be breezy but warmer, with temperatures in the low 80s and increasing sunshine.