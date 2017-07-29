Celebrated Photo Editor John Morris Dies at 100

South Vietnamese Gen. Nguyen Ngoc Loan fires his pistol into the head of suspected Viet Cong officer Nguyen Van Lem on a Saigon street Feb. 1, 1968, early in the Tet Offensive. Eddie Adams / AP

On at least two memorable occasions, he got disturbing pictures published on the front page of the renowned paper.

The first one, by AP photographer Eddie Adams, showed a Saigon police chief executing a Vietcong prisoner at point-blank range in 1968 during the opening stages of the Tet Offensive. The second one, by AP photographer Nick Ut Cong Huynh, depicted a naked 9-year-old girl and other children fleeing a napalm bombing in 1972. Both photographs won Pulitzer Prizes.

Morris, who was married three times, is survived by his partner, Patricia Trocme, four children and four grandchildren, Pledge said. He was awarded the Legion of Honor, France’s highest award, in 2009.