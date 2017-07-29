Australian PM Says Plot to Bring Down Plane Disrupted

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, left, speaks during an address to the media as Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan, right, looks on, in Sydney on July 30, 2017, following counter terror raids. Sam Mooy / EPA

Australian Federal Police and New South Wales police said in a joint statement that the four men taken into custody “are assisting police with their enquiries.”

“Be assured we have the finest security and intelligence services in the world and they are working, as is my government, and all our governments around Australia to keep Australians safe,” Turnbull said.

The nation’s terror threat level remains at probable, according to the country’s

National Terrorism Threat Advisory System.

Australia has seen several terror attacks or planned attacks in recent years. In June a 29-year-old Somali-born Australian was

shot and killed by police after killing a man and taking a woman hostage in Melbourne, in what authorities have said was an act of terrorism. Police said they believe the attacker, Yacub Khayre, acted alone.

In December police said they

disrupted a plot to bomb parts of Melbourne on Christmas Day, in a planned attack that authorities said was inspired by the terror group ISIS.

Australia raised its terrorism threat level to “probable” in 2014 in response to threats posed by ISIS. Justice Minister Michael Keenan said Sunday that 70 people have been charged in counter terrorism operations since 2014.

Federal and State Police officers are seen at a crime scene in Surry Hills, Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, July 30, 2017. Sam Mooy / EPA