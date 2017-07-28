Yellowstone Workers Disciplined Amid Reports of Misconduct

National Park Service Director Jonathan Jarvis, right, and the head of the National Park Foundation Dan Wenk walk at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington on March 23, 2015. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file

There’s been no indication Wenk, who became superintendent in 2011, knew about the allegations at Yellowstone and ignored them. He has said he first became aware of them just before an article published last September in The Montana Pioneer.

The superintendents of Yosemite and the Grand Canyon retired in recent months following allegations of sexual harassment and hostile work environments at the parks.

At least 18 Yosemite employees came forward with allegations, and working conditions were said to be so bad that they were labeled “toxic.” At the Grand Canyon, male employees reportedly preyed on female colleagues, demanded sex and retaliated against women who refused.

The superintendent of Canaveral National Seashore in Florida was put on paid leave amid similar allegations and the Interior Department’s law enforcement director, Tim Lynn, retired in the spring after investigators disclosed in February that he had displayed a “pattern of unprofessional behavior” by touching and hugging female employees and making flirtatious remarks.

A representative of a group that advocates for federal employees said such problems remain entrenched — notwithstanding the planned actions at Yellowstone and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s pledge to show zero tolerance toward sexual harassment.

“The park service still doesn’t get it,” said Jeff Ruch, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility. “Generally, the high-level managers and supervisors escape responsibility and (the agencies) are more than willing to take action against lower-level people.”