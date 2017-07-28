Thrill Ride Safety Under Scrutiny After Ohio State Fair Horror

Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after it malfunctioned, injuring several at the Ohio State Fair on July 26, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Jim Woods / The Columbus Dispatch via AP

Paul Malchesky represented the family of Greyson Yoe, who was electrocuted and killed by a ride at a county fair in Ohio in 2003. He said that inspectors, ride operators, owners and subcontractors can all be held liable in incidents like these, and in his case multiple individuals faced criminal prosecution.

“All those rides have a lot of moveable, breakable parts,” Malchesky told NBC News. “They’re put up and taken down on a fairly regular basis, and moved around — and things loosen up, things break, things are missed in the inspection.”

Amusement park consultant and inspector Ken Martin examined another Fire Ball ride earlier this year. He said the number of inspections in Ohio signaled a “catastrophic failure” had occurred.

“The state looked at it, the carnival looked at it, the independent ride inspectors looked at it. How can three people be wrong?” he asked, noting that the amusement park industry obviously does not make rides “to injure or kill people.”

Dozens of people witnessed the incident, and they will likely be interviewed by multiple investigators, including the local police, the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture, and an investigator from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The latter will examine what role the Fire Ball’s mechanics played in the incident and could call for the ride to be removed from service all over the country.

In the meantime, numerous fairs and carnivals, from the California State Fair in Sacramento to the Monmouth County Fair in New Jersey, announced that they had decided to stop operating similar rides.

Martin described the Fire Ball to NBC News as “full of steel and iron,” adding that it necessitates multiple trailers to transport it. But the problems aren’t just with the rides, it is with how they are regulated.

“No two states have the same regulation,” he explained. “There is no method of gathering information on incidents or injuries that exists nationwide. Some states do it, some states don’t — and the majority don’t.”

In some states, like Ohio, the Department of Agriculture oversees amusement park rides. Just across the border in Pennsylvania, it’s overseen by the state’s Department of Labor. In Delaware, the state fire marshal calls the shots, while in Georgia it is up to the Office of the Insurance and Safety Commissioner. Six states — Mississippi, Alabama, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah and South Dakota — do not conduct any oversight, according to the

International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

Martin believes that consistency nationwide and shared inspection and data collection standards would decrease the number of incidents.

“We’ve got to do a better job,” Martin added. “We’re protecting our kids and grandkids, and we can’t do it with a patchwork of regulations. We have to be singing from the same song, the same verse, the same beat.”