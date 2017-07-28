The Loud Dispute Over a Quiet Russian House

An aerial view of the country property, which Russians call a “dacha,” meaning country retreat, which American diplomats in Russia used. NBC News

Two U.S. officials told NBC News that at least one of the Russian compounds sized by the U.S. was used for espionage, packed with equipment the Russians removed before handing it over. It is possible the American compound outside of Moscow was also used for spying, but so far NBC News has not seen any activity suggesting a cleanup of sensitive equipment.

On Friday, Russia said it is prepared to escalate the property seizures and expulsions further.

“In the event of further unilateral action on behalf of U.S. officials to reduce the Russian diplomatic mission in the U.S., we will respond accordingly,” the foreign ministry statement said.

Andrei Klimov, a senior member of the Russian parliament’s foreign relations committee, said he believes the whole dispute is based on American domestic politics.

“(Trump) is prisoner in White House,” he said in his office in the Russian parliament building, describing Trump as under siege by Congress.

“I’m not sure if Mr. Trump, he has somebody other than his family and friends of his family, and maybe his own bodyguards and that’s it,” Klimov said.

Congress has launched several investigations in Russian interference into the US elections, and a special counsel is also investigating. U.S. intelligence agencies have unanimously blamed Russia for using hacks and disinformation to influence the vote.