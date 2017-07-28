Police Search for Answers After California Sikh Man Found Dead

Subag Singh Courtesy of the Fresno Sheriff-Coroner’s Office

Over the years, Sikhs have found themselves the target of hate crimes amid anti-Muslim sentiment since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Sikhs are often recognizable for the turbans they wear, which symbolize a commitment to uphold Sikh values of equality, kindness, justice, and compassion.

Since 9/11, federal authorities have investigated more than 800 incidents against Sikhs, Muslims, South Asian Americans, Arab Americans, and others perceived to be of Middle Eastern origin,

according the U.S. Justice Department. Those cases have involved violence, threats, arson, and vandalism.

One that continues to weigh on the minds of Sikhs everywhere is the

2012 massacre at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, which killed six. The fifth anniversary of that shooting rampage will be remembered on Aug. 5.

In an effort to raise awareness about an often misunderstood religion, the nonprofit

National Sikh Campaign launched a “We are Sikhs” campaign in April, which included advertisements on television.

In Fresno, a city with a large Sikh population roughly 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles, Deep Singh said there is a sense of apprehension when it comes to the elder members of their community, like their grandparents.

“There’s a higher proportion in that population that would carry the visual iconographic symbols of the Sikh faith (beard and turban),” he said. “I think, secondly, should something happen, they would have very few tools. They oftentimes don’t speak English well. And just physically, it’s easier to assault one.”

But Singh emphasized that fear doesn’t pervade Fresno’s Sikh community.

“If anything, there just becomes a sense of anger, especially amongst the younger generation,” he said.

